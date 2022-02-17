Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,410 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 276% compared to the average daily volume of 2,235 put options.

NYSE:BIG opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.67.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

