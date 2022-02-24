StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

