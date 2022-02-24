StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter.

Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

