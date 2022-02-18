StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

