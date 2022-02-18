StockNews.com Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of COHU opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

