Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

RGLD stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

