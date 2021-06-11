StoneCo Ltd (STNE): Price Now Near $63.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for STNE

At the moment, STNE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.64 (-1.01%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as STNE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

STNE ranks 199th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

STNE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, STNE’s price is up $0.09 (0.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that STNE has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STNE’s price action over the past 90 days.