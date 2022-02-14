StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives $7.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVAUF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

