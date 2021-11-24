STORE CAPITAL Corp (STOR): Price Now Near $33.92; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for STOR

Currently, STOR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.53%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that STOR has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, STOR ranks 35th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

STOR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, STOR’s price is up $0.19 (0.56%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STOR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< STOR: Daily RSI Analysis For STOR, its RSI is now at 64.3678.

STOR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

