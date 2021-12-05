STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

