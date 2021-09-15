Stratasys Ltd (SSYS): Price Down $0 (0)% Over Past Day, Up $0.05 (0.25)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SSYS

At the time of this writing, SSYS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.25%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SSYS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Computers stocks, SSYS ranks 44th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SSYS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SSYS’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SSYS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SSYS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SSYS: Daily RSI Analysis For SSYS, its RSI is now at 0.

SSYS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For SSYS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SSYS may find value in this recent story:

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing Expands Healthcare Print Services

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel, September 14, 2021–Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that it has expanded its offerings to the healthcare industry to include anatomical modeling and consultative services. Stratasys Direct recently created a Healthcare Print Center in Eden Prairie, Minn. that includes Stratasys J750™ Digital Anatomy™ printers. The J750 enables Stratasys Direct to produc

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market