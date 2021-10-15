Stratasys Ltd (SSYS): Price Now Near $27.55; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SSYS

Currently, SSYS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-1.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on SSYS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SSYS ranks 64th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

SSYS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SSYS’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.68%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SSYS has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SSYS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SSYS: Daily RSI Analysis SSYS’s RSI now stands at 79.5699.

SSYS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For SSYS News Traders

Investors and traders in SSYS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

