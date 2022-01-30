Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of SSYS opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?