Strategic Education Inc (STRA): Price Now Near $56.28; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for STRA

Currently, STRA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.71%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

STRA ranks 49th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

STRA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, STRA’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.58%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STRA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< STRA: Daily RSI Analysis For STRA, its RSI is now at 84.8624.

STRA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

