Strs Ohio Acquires 3,600 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 163.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Boot Barn by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at $116.83 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

