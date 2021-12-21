Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Kforce worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kforce by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.27. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

