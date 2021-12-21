Strs Ohio Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

