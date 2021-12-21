Strs Ohio Increases Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of S&T Bancorp worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STBA opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

