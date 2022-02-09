Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 210.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $255.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Stories