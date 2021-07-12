Stryker Corp (SYK): Price Now Near $264.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SYK

Currently, SYK's price is down $-0.05 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, SYK ranks 35th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SYK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SYK’s price is up $0.25 (0.09%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SYK has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SYK’s price action over the past 90 days.