Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,872,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RGR opened at $65.90 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. Analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

