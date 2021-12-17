Suburban Propane Partners Lp (SPH): Price Now Near $14.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SPH

At the time of this writing, SPH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-1.13%) from the hour prior. SPH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, SPH ranks 56th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SPH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SPH’s price is down $-0.21 (-1.49%) from the day prior. SPH has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Suburban Propane Partners Lp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SPH: Daily RSI Analysis For SPH, its RSI is now at 0.

SPH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

