Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG): Price Now Near $6.89; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SMFG

At the time of this writing, SMFG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SMFG has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, SMFG ranks 85th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SMFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SMFG’s price is up $0.01 (0.15%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SMFG has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SMFG’s price action over the past 90 days.