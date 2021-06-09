Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG): Price Now Near $7.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SMFG

At the time of this writing, SMFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SMFG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SMFG ranks 81st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

SMFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SMFG’s price is down $-0.12 (-1.64%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SMFG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.