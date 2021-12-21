Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 359.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WEX by 45.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1,517.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 121,896 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in WEX by 34.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

NYSE WEX opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).