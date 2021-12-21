Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after buying an additional 1,541,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,226,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 1,173,557 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in CI Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

