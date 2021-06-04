Sun Communities Inc (SUI): Price Now Near $170.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SUI

At the moment, SUI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.13%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SUI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SUI ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

SUI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SUI’s price is up $0.77 (0.45%) from the day prior. SUI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SUI’s price action over the past 90 days.