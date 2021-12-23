Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY): Price Now Near $26.3; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SNCY

Currently, SNCY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.35 (-4.88%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SNCY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SNCY ranks 88th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

SNCY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SNCY’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.41%) from the day prior. SNCY has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For SNCY, its RSI is now at 93.7143.

SNCY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

