SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.11 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

