Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL): Price Now Near $0.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SNDL

Currently, SNDL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-1.68%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, SNDL ranks 199th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SNDL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SNDL’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. SNDL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Sundial Growers Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For SNDL, its RSI is now at 17.0616.

SNDL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For SNDL News Traders

Investors and traders in SNDL may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

