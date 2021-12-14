Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL): Price Now Near $0.56; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SNDL

Currently, SNDL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-1.07%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SNDL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SNDL ranks 105th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

SNDL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SNDL’s price is down $-0.01 (-2.63%) from the day prior. SNDL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SNDL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SNDL: Daily RSI Analysis For SNDL, its RSI is now at 0.

SNDL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

