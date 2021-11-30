Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA): Price Now Near $37.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NOVA

At the time of this writing, NOVA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, NOVA ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NOVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NOVA’s price is up $0.07 (0.19%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NOVA has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sunnova Energy International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NOVA: Daily RSI Analysis For NOVA, its RSI is now at 41.6974.

NOVA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

