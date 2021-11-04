Sunoco LP (SUN): Price Now Near $39.89; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SUN

Currently, SUN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SUN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, SUN ranks 113th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SUN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SUN’s price is down $-1.57 (-3.78%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SUN has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SUN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SUN: Daily RSI Analysis For SUN, its RSI is now at 8.0429.

SUN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For SUN News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SUN may find value in this recent story:

Sunoco LP (SUN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

On the call with me this morning are Joe Kim, Sunoco LP’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Karl Fails, Chief Operations Officer; Dylan Bramhall, Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the management team. Today’s call will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

