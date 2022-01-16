Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.54% of Sunrun worth $1,135,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

