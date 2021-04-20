Sunrun Inc (RUN): Price Now Near $47.93; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RUN

At the time of this writing, RUN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.61 (-3.25%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

RUN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RUN’s price is down $-0.78 (-1.61%) from the day prior. RUN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sunrun Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For RUN News Traders

Investors and traders in RUN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Report

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for May 5, 2021SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings report after the market closes Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at http://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing 877-407-5989 (toll-free) or 201-689-8434 (international). An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month. About Sunrun Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com. Investor & Analyst Contact: Patrick JobinSVP, Finance & [email protected](415) 373-5206 Media Contact: Andrew NewboldDirector of [email protected]

