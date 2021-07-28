Sunrun Inc (RUN): Price Now Near $49.37; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RUN

Currently, RUN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.95 (-1.88%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Construction Materials stocks, RUN ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RUN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RUN’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.56%) from the day prior. RUN has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RUN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RUN: Daily RSI Analysis For RUN, its RSI is now at 0.

RUN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market