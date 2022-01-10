SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.50 on Monday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement