SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.60. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 102,910 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

