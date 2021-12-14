Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 292.3% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:STRE opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

