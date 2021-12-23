Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN): Price Down $-0.25 (-0.83)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.81)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SUPN

At the moment, SUPN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.81%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SUPN ranks 216th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

SUPN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SUPN’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.83%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SUPN’s price action over the past 90 days.

For SUPN, its RSI is now at 76.9231.

SUPN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

