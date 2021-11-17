Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN): Price Now Near $34.24; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SUPN

At the moment, SUPN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.4 (1.17%) from the hour prior. SUPN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, SUPN ranks 41st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SUPN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SUPN’s price is up $0.02 (0.04%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SUPN has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SUPN: Daily RSI Analysis For SUPN, its RSI is now at 89.6458.

SUPN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market