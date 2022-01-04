Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SGRY stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after buying an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after buying an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after buying an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

