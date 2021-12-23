Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY): Price Up $0.22 (0.42)% Over Past Day, Up $0.2 (0.38)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SGRY

At the time of this writing, SGRY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.38%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SGRY has now gone up 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Healthcare stocks, SGRY ranks 15th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SGRY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SGRY’s price is up $0.22 (0.42%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SGRY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Surgery Partners Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SGRY: Daily RSI Analysis For SGRY, its RSI is now at 100.

SGRY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

