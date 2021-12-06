Susquehanna Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $83.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.45.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 129,478 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

