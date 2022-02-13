SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of SVB Financial Group worth $40,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $16,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

Shares of SIVB opened at $627.25 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $660.30 and its 200-day moving average is $652.23.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

