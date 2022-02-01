SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $583.90 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $438.03 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).