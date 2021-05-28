Svb Financial Group (SIVB): Price Down $-5.69 (-0.97)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.37 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SIVB

Currently, SIVB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.37 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SIVB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SIVB ranks 197th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

SIVB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SIVB’s price is down $-5.69 (-0.97%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Svb Financial Group’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.