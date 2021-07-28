Svb Financial Group (SIVB): Price Now Near $554.91; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SIVB

At the moment, SIVB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.35 (-0.6%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 and 50 hour changed directions on SIVB; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, SIVB ranks 25th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SIVB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SIVB’s price is up $0.59 (0.11%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Svb Financial Group’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SIVB: Daily RSI Analysis SIVB’s RSI now stands at 3.4704.

SIVB and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market