SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN opened at $269.67 on Monday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Repligen by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after buying an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Repligen by 2,372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after buying an additional 305,838 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after buying an additional 291,789 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

