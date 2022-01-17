Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 505.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,776,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

